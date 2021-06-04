Ankita Konwar is ‘chasing period blues’ with this workout; watch

Ankita Konwar likes to keep her workouts fun and interesting. (Source: ankita_earthy/Instagram)

Ankita Konwar took to social media recently to share how she is chasing her period blues with exercise.

Physical exercise can sometimes feel monotonous, but the 28-year-old chose to give a twist to her workout routine. In an Instagram video, she was seen doing squats while throwing a medicine ball in the air and catching it. She also had her favourite music playing in the background while working out.

“Chasing my period blues with my favourite songs while throwing the ball in the air. Never make your movements boring,” Ankita wrote on Instagram.

Just like husband Milind Soman, Ankita is also passionate about fitness. “A quick short hill run in the rain beats all kinds of blues,” she wrote in another Instagram post.

Earlier, she had expressed how running kept her “sane”. “These small runs are definitely keeping me sane,” she wrote.