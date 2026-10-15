Ankita Konwar on life, diet, fitness and travel with Milind Soman: ‘Just being at home’

A glimpse of her Instagram is enough proof of what fitness means to Ankita Konwar. Recently selected as the only Indian among 37 women from across the world to join the Woven × IRONMAN Women’s Ambassador Community, Konwar, who is married to actor-model Milind Soman, hopes her journey inspires more women to take that first step towards their health and well-being.

In an exclusive email interview, the former flight purser tells us about her journey, fitness, diet, life with Milind, and her recent Ironman finish while on her period.

Read the edited excerpts below:

Ankita Konwar: It feels incredibly meaningful because this is about more than my own journey. I hope my story shows women that they don’t have to be athletes from childhood to take up endurance sports.

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You can start at any age, learn something new and surprise yourself. If my journey encourages even one more woman to take that first step, it means a lot to me.

Q. You learned how to swim just three years ago, but since then you have participated in numerous marathons, competitions, and even Ironmans. How has life changed after becoming a swimmer?

Ankita Konwar: Swimming taught me that it’s never too late to start something new. I went from being a non-swimmer at 32 to completing Ironmans and long-distance open-water swims. More than the achievements, it changed how I look at challenges.

I’ve learned to focus less on what I can’t do, and more on what I’m willing to learn, and the process is beautiful!

Q. Does Milind Soman play a role when it comes to your interest in fitness and sports? Or did that bring you both together?

Ankita Konwar: Fitness has always been part of my life, but he’s definitely been a big inspiration. We share a love for sports, but I think what brought us together goes much deeper than fitness. We have a similar outlook on life, freedom, simplicity and of course the importance of staying active.

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If my journey encourages even one more woman to take that first step, it means a lot to me, said Ankita Konwar. (PR handout) If my journey encourages even one more woman to take that first step, it means a lot to me, said Ankita Konwar. (PR handout)

Q. Did he also make you do push-ups before you guys clicked your first picture? If there was a competition — who would win?

Ankita Konwar: Ha ha! Milind has his own way of making fitness a part of everyday life! But we don’t really compete with each other. We enjoy doing things together, and I think the real win is inspiring each other to stay active.

Q. You lead an extremely healthy lifestyle. Take us through your everyday diet. How much protein, carbs, fibre and more make up your meal plan?

Ankita Konwar: I believe in eating real, nourishing food rather than following complicated diets. It’s always balanced. I don’t measure my food because I pay attention to what my body tells me. I’m never distracted when I eat. I never use screens when I’m eating.

As Ayurveda says, I try to engage all 5 senses while I eat. I don’t follow a fixed formula every day since we travel 20 days a month. I make sure I eat local, simple food. The most important part is eating to fuel my body, not to restrict it.

Q. What do your daily workouts comprise when preparing for an event and otherwise?

Ankita Konwar: When preparing for an Ironman, training involves swimming, cycling and running, along with strength work, mobility and recovery. The volume and intensity depend on where I am in the training cycle.

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Outside race preparation, I still make movement a part of everyday life through running, yoga, cycling and swimming. For me, fitness is a lifestyle, not just a race-day goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Q. When did you really realise the importance of fitness in your life? What was the starting point?

Ankita Konwar: I always enjoyed outdoor sports and being fit, but the major turning point came when I heard the news of my sister’s pregnancy. As soon as I heard that, I was determined to be an aunt he could look up to.

So that meant making better life choices. Fitness gradually became much more than physical exercise for me. Yoga played a significant role in that journey, helping me build a deeper connection with myself. Over time, I realised that movement gave me strength, clarity and resilience.

Today, it’s not just about being fit; it’s about feeling capable and alive.

Q. Are there ever any cheat or lazy days in your routine?

Ankita Konwar: Of course! I don’t believe in being rigid about health. Some days I rest, eat something indulgent, or simply do nothing.

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Rest is part of training, and enjoying life is part of being healthy. I believe in consistency over perfection.

Q. Take us through a typical day in your life with Milind Soman.

Ankita Konwar: Our days revolve around movement, work and whatever adventures we have planned. Training usually takes up a big part of my day.

We work together, travel together and sometimes train together. But we also appreciate the simple things: a quiet meal, a walk, or just being at home. We believe every living day is extraordinary.

Ankita Konwar went from being a non-swimmer at 32 to completing Ironmans and long-distance open-water swims. (PR handout) Ankita Konwar went from being a non-swimmer at 32 to completing Ironmans and long-distance open-water swims. (PR handout)

Q. What does a date look like for Milind and you? Is it all about racing to the venue, counting carbs and eating healthy?

Ankita Konwar: Not at all! We enjoy being outdoors, exploring new places and travelling together. Sometimes our adventures involve running, cycling, climbing a mountain or swimming, and sometimes they have nothing to do with fitness.

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Food is meant to be enjoyed, too. After all these years, it’s the companionship that matters far more than the activity.

Q. Your mother-in-law defies ageing. Do you often work out with her?

Ankita Konwar: Oh, she is such an inspiration! We share an appreciation for staying active, and I find it inspiring to see someone embrace movement as a way of life. We do work out together sometimes.

I don’t think age should be a reason to stop exploring what your body can do. The key is to find movement that you enjoy and can sustain. And she is living proof of that.

Q. What does recovery look like after participating in high-intensity events?

Ankita Konwar: Recovery is as important as training. I focus on adequate sleep, good nutrition, hydration, gentle movement and giving my body enough time to recover. Yoga and mobility work also help me.

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I’ve learned that being disciplined doesn’t always mean pushing harder; sometimes, it means knowing when to slow down.

This is what my MIL had to say after I told her all about my superhero love #WonderWoman

And I just compiled a few snippets of her just being herself.

This is her at 81!!!

What’s your excuse ? 😒 #thursdayvibes https://t.co/G0y4s88mxj — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) December 24, 2020

Q. You recently ran a marathon on your period. How do you prepare your body for events like that during menstruation?

Ankita Konwar: I actually did a full Ironman race on the second day of my period. That’s a 3.8 km swim, 180 km bike, and 42 km run. I have learnt to listen to my body and prepare based on how I’m feeling.

Menstruation doesn’t automatically mean I need to stop training, but I also don’t believe in pushing through discomfort just to prove a point.

I pay attention to hydration, nutrition, energy levels and recovery, and adjust my effort when needed. Every woman’s experience is different, and I think we need to normalise talking about periods in sport rather than treating them as a limitation.