Ankita Konwar completed an Ironman while injured and on her period: ‘Do not try this if…’

Ankita Konwar, who is married to actor and model Milind Soman, has done it again. The triathlete took part in the 2026 Ironman Wales, and this time, she was injured and bleeding while at it. Taking to social media, she shared: “Reminder – do not try this if you’re unsure. Finished another full Ironman with an injury and while on my period. And to think that Wales was just 6 days ago. Recovery time now. More on this later,” in the caption of her Instagram post.

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, says that a woman being on her period does not automatically mean she should avoid endurance exercise or competition. However, she adds that the decision should depend on the event’s intensity, the severity of symptoms, the nature of any injury, and the individual’s training status.