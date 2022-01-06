‘Health must bring freedom, not restrictions’: Ankita Konwar pens note on fad diets and mindful eating

Celebrities, nutritionists, health and fitness enthusiasts as well as medical professionals have long stressed on the perils of crash diets as they can be harmful in the long run. As such, when on a fitness or weight loss journey, it is extremely important to not only base your diet and workouts on your lifestyle and current fitness level, but also set realistic goals.

Since the New Year is when most people venture on a stricter, faster and more aesthetic-driven weight loss journey, fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share her bits on weight loss, fad diets, and the importance of mindful eating.

She shared an image of herself enjoying a plate of ‘gud wale jalebi’ or jaggery jalebi with saffron milk in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and said: “Let this be a reminder that fad diets and 10 day magical transformations never work. What works is a sustainable wholesome mindful way of living.” She also referred to New Year weight loss resolutions and wrote, “Everyday is a new day whether it is the New Year’s Day or not. Every day we have the liberty to choose.”

She then went on to share her body’s relationship with food: “A lot of people have a love and hate relationship with food and their bodies. But luckily that has never been the case with me. I love my body regardless of the extra kgs I put on or lose from time to time.” Konwar further added, “A living breathing human being will always have fluctuating weight. We must never let that hinder our choices. Health must bring freedom, not restrictions.”

Elaborating on her food habits, she said, “When it comes to food, I often see people around me being all surprised by the liberty I enjoy with it. Food for me is always celebration. I have always associated food with happy thoughts. Whatever I eat, I eat with much love and loads of gratitude. I never enjoyed aerated drinks nor do I like pesto covered fancy things, alcohol is a strict no too but everything apart from these three, are my favourite 😀”

“Health should enable us to enjoy the things we love, be it food or any activity that we choose. Physical aesthetic doesn’t necessarily mean good health, but can be a byproduct of it. When we choose what’s best for us everyday, the best itself becomes our lifestyle. A lifestyle filled with nourishment, gratitude and love,” added Konwar.

She ended the note by saying, “Hope 2022 keeps you away from fad diets and ’10 day transformation’ hoaxes. Be limitless 💜” before sharing that she “ate the entire plate of these gud wali jalebis with saffron milk”.

