‘Yoga keeps me tethered to my soul’: Ankita Konwar

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar, who recently returned from her trip to Egypt, which she described as “a great experience”, found time to work out in-between her hectic travel schedule, too — glimpses of which she shared on social media.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Ancient Egypt meets ancient Indian knowledge. Yoga every day. Every single day,” she wrote in an Instagram video in which she can be seen doing her favourite yoga poses, including Natarajasana and Gomukhasana.

Also on Ankita Konwar | Ankita Konwar nails Eka Pada Rajakapotasana; shares its health benefits

Konwar, who is married to actor and fitness buff Milind Soman, further captioned the post: “So much to learn and yet so little time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

As such, we caught up with the 30-year-old on what yoga means to her.

“Yoga is an integral part of my life. It keeps me tethered to my soul. It also has a huge positive influence on my mental health,” she told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interaction.

Also on Ankita Konwar | Pandemic fitness: Ankita Konwar shares what’s keeping her ‘sane’ in these times

On being asked about her favourite yoga asanas, she said, “There are a few routine stretches that I never miss. I also do Gomukhasana, Vrikshasana, Natarajasana, Virabhadrasana, and Sukhsana and some breathing sequences.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

And what’s her mantra to stay consistent? “Every time, I do yoga, I feel rejuvenated, healthier, happier,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!