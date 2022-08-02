‘Yoga keeps me tethered to my soul’: Ankita Konwar

August 2, 2022 9:10:06 am
Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar, who recently returned from her trip to Egypt, which she described as “a great experience”, found time to work out in-between her hectic travel schedule, too — glimpses of which she shared on social media.
“Ancient Egypt meets ancient Indian knowledge. Yoga every day. Every single day,” she wrote in an Instagram video in which she can be seen doing her favourite yoga poses, including Natarajasana and Gomukhasana.
Konwar, who is married to actor and fitness buff Milind Soman, further captioned the post: “So much to learn and yet so little time!”
As such, we caught up with the 30-year-old on what yoga means to her.
“Yoga is an integral part of my life. It keeps me tethered to my soul. It also has a huge positive influence on my mental health,” she told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interaction.
On being asked about her favourite yoga asanas, she said, “There are a few routine stretches that I never miss. I also do Gomukhasana, Vrikshasana, Natarajasana, Virabhadrasana, and Sukhsana and some breathing sequences.”
And what’s her mantra to stay consistent? “Every time, I do yoga, I feel rejuvenated, healthier, happier,” she said.
