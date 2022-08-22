Ankita Konwar on overcoming her fear of open water: ‘It made me calmer’

Ankita Konwar decided to overcome her fear of open water by taking a seven-day scuba diving course in the Red Sea. “I did my pool training in Mumbai, and after my first four open water dives of the safari, I completed my certification,” a 30-year-old fitness enthusiast told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interaction.

On being asked why she chose scuba, she said: “Scuba is the best way to discover the underwater world and learn about co-existence. There’s a whole different world underwater that we know so little of. Such majestic creatures evolved in such fascinating ways! And the coral gardens of the Red Sea are just undefinably beautiful.”

Ankita, who is married to actor and fitness aficionado Milind Soman, added: “It was a fantastic experience, I overcame my fear of open water.” “Learning to dive to has made me calmer,” she added.

Ankita Konwar shared a glimpse of scuba diving (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram Stories) Ankita Konwar shared a glimpse of scuba diving (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram Stories)

Describing the almost “meditative” experience, Ankita said, “To be under water is like going into a deep meditation; your focus has to be on your breathing. Once you learn how to let go and relax yourself, you enjoy it so very much. My instructor Anees Adenwala, from Orca Dive Club, was very patient with me. He would first allow me to be comfortable underwater before we would start any skill practice.”

Now the certified PADI open water diver is raring to dive in the many water bodies across the world. “There’s so much to learn, how can I not?” she expressed.

Would she use her celebrity status to drive attention towards marine life? “Of course! Like I always say, sustainability is the only way forward. Be it food, fashion or any other lifestyle choice. We must learn how to care about every species co-existing with us,” she added.

