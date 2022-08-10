Ankita Konwar demonstrates Camatkarasana; know its benefits

August 10, 2022 3:50:21 pm
Ankita Konwar is quite a professional when it comes to yoga.
Not only can she ace many difficult poses, but she also makes sure to share pictures and benefits of yoga asanas on her social media profile from time to time, to encourage her followers to take up fitness and active lifestyle.
In one of her recent posts, Konwar — who is married to actor and model Milind Soman — demonstrated a particularly-difficult yoga asana, called Camatkarasana.
Wearing a neon pink sports bra and black harem pants, she stretched her body like a ballerina in two different pictures. Making an arch with her spine, Konwar rested her weight on her right arm, as she stretched her left arm behind her.
Head looking upwards, her right leg stretched out while the left one bent at the knee to offer support to her body.
In a subsequent photograph, she rested on her left hand and leg, while looking to her right side. Konwar’s right hand rested on her head, while her right leg — bent at the knee — touched her left knee.
“Surrender yourself to the self within. Yoga doesn’t just have to be particular asanas,” she wrote in the caption.
“Move with a flow in alignment with your inner self, move however you feel free and happy. That’s where you’ll find real joy,” she continued, adding that Camatkarasana or the “wild thing” is a “true example of such a flow”.
About Camatkarasana
According to ekhartyoga.com, Camatkarasana, also known as ‘Wild Thing’ or ‘Flip Dog’, is a pose that “requires strength and suppleness” in shoulder and hip joints, as well as the core — front, back and side core muscles of the spine.
It gives strength to the shoulder and the upper back, but one must warm-up and do other stretches before taking it up, or it can cause grave injuries. The preparatory poses include Adho mukha svanasana, Dhanurasana, and Vasisthasana, and the follow-up asanas are Adho mukha svanasana, Balasana.
Would you like to try?
