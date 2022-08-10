scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Ankita Konwar demonstrates Camatkarasana; know its benefits

"Surrender yourself to the self within. Yoga doesn’t just have to be particular asanas," she wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 3:50:21 pm
Ankita Konwar, Ankita Konwar news, Ankita Konwar asana, Ankita Konwar yoga asana, Ankita Konwar Camatkarasana, indian express newsCamatkarasana, also known as 'Wild Thing' or 'Flip Dog', is a pose that "requires strength and suppleness" in shoulder and hip joints. (Photo: Instagram/@ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar is quite a professional when it comes to yoga.

Not only can she ace many difficult poses, but she also makes sure to share pictures and benefits of yoga asanas on her social media profile from time to time, to encourage her followers to take up fitness and active lifestyle.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In one of her recent posts, Konwar — who is married to actor and model Milind Soman — demonstrated a particularly-difficult yoga asana, called Camatkarasana.

ALSO READ |‘People often ask me how I built my triceps,’ says Milind Soman as he shares a ‘big tip’

Wearing a neon pink sports bra and black harem pants, she stretched her body like a ballerina in two different pictures. Making an arch with her spine, Konwar rested her weight on her right arm, as she stretched her left arm behind her.

Head looking upwards, her right leg stretched out while the left one bent at the knee to offer support to her body.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

In a subsequent photograph, she rested on her left hand and leg, while looking to her right side. Konwar’s right hand rested on her head, while her right leg — bent at the knee — touched her left knee.

“Surrender yourself to the self within. Yoga doesn’t just have to be particular asanas,” she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Esha Gupta aces a challenging yoga asana: Know its benefits

“Move with a flow in alignment with your inner self, move however you feel free and happy. That’s where you’ll find real joy,” she continued, adding that Camatkarasana or the “wild thing” is a “true example of such a flow”.

About Camatkarasana

According to ekhartyoga.com, Camatkarasana, also known as ‘Wild Thing’ or ‘Flip Dog’, is a  pose that “requires strength and suppleness” in shoulder and hip joints, as well as the core  — front, back and side core muscles of the spine.

It gives strength to the shoulder and the upper back, but one must warm-up and do other stretches before taking it up, or it can cause grave injuries. The preparatory poses include Adho mukha svanasana, Dhanurasana, and Vasisthasana, and the follow-up asanas are Adho mukha svanasana, Balasana.

Would you like to try?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 03:50:21 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi's Bihar template as Oppn nati...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Issey Miyake designer, Issey Miyake dies, cancer, Indian Express gallery
A pictorial tribute to Japanese designer Issey Miyake (1938-2022)
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement