Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman run for 28 km to mark Independence Day

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman never compromise on their fitness and health endeavours. They continue to set inspiration for their followers with regular updates. On Independence Day, the fitness enthusiast couple enjoyed a 28k run together to mark the auspicious day.

Taking to Instagram, Konwar posted a video of herself and Soman posing with the Indian flag. “Ran a 28k on the occasion of our 75th Independence Day with the love of my life because @milindrunning started his 416 km run to the #statueofunity from Mumbai today,” she wrote. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

She further informed that they “had to climb 16 flyovers in that 28 km”. “All thanks to my roots and the hills around me that I managed to do that with ease,” she added.

She also expressed her hope for the 75th Independence Day of the country. “I hope we evolve mentally, physically, spiritually as a society, as a species and as a country. Lord knows we need it!”

Prior to this, Milind Soman had shared that he would be running from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity starting August 15, scaling a distance of 416 km in eight days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

“I will be talking about health and fitness throughout the run, and all the experiences along the way, stay tuned,” he had written. “Towards Unity. Health. Peace. Harmony. Jai Hind!”