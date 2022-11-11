‘I eat everything’: How Anita Hassanandani lost postpartum weight with her ‘zero diet’ formula

Anita Hassanandani, who gave birth to son Aaravv Reddy in February 2021, has been on a weight loss journey for quite some time and has now finally shared a glimpse of her incredible postpartum transformation.

In an Instagram video, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor teased fans and followers with her ‘before and after transformation’. Take a look.

“All you got to be is consistent. Getting there. Still a lonnnnnnnggggg way to go. Mind you with zero diet! I eat everything,” Anita captioned the video post, without revealing details of her fitness plan.

As expected, her colleagues commented on the post with actor Rajev Paul writing, “Super duper impressive @anitahassanandani ..you must be inspiring so many new mothers. Best wishes and love to lil boy.” Mahhi Vij commented, “My stunner always”, while actor Ankita Lokhande wrote, “Wow”, as actor Shraddha Arya said, “Woah”.

Her fitness trainer, Louloua Ahmedabadwala, also took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “It’s all your dedication and hard work”.

Anita Hassanandani’s trainer also appreciated her consistency (Source: Louloua Ahmedabadwala/Instagram Stories) Anita Hassanandani’s trainer also appreciated her consistency (Source: Louloua Ahmedabadwala/Instagram Stories)

Fitness coach Vishal (manku) from Happy_Healthy_Holy, who specialises in mudgar training, also lauded Anita’s efforts and wrote: All your hard work and consistency. Keep at it.”

Trainer Vishal too praised Anita Hassanandani’s dedication (Source: Happy_Healthy_Holy/Instagram Stories) Trainer Vishal too praised Anita Hassanandani’s dedication (Source: Happy_Healthy_Holy/Instagram Stories)

Here’s how you, too, can lose weight without dieting on your postpartum fitness journey.

Nutritionist and diabetes educator Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, founder of The Health Pantry, called post delivery fat loss “a natural process”. “Lactation is the best way,” said Tibrewala while listing a few processes that can aid fat loss.

*Feed your baby for as long as you can. Boost milk production with the help of our traditional remedies that include fenugreek seeds, carom seeds, fennel seeds, etc.

*Switch to no sugar variations of the traditional foods. For eg. ladoos can be sweetened with dates puree or coconut sugar instead.

*Be active throughout the day.

*Eat whole, unprocessed foods as much as you can.

What to keep in mind?

To ensure steady weight loss, support exercise with a proper and healthy meal, Dr Sushma Pachouri, nutrition and fitness – Advance Plus Coach, told indianexpress.com.

“Protein is an essential macronutrient; its role is to help the body build lean muscles. This is why, doctors often recommend having protein for body recovery even after childbirth. Also, protein helps to keep you satiated for a longer duration and, hence, regulates your appetite. One can constitute a protein element in every meal of the day to ensure that your daily intake is monitored. One should consume more than the bare minimum recommended daily intake, which is 1.2 gm/kg,” said Dr Pachouri.

But, before starting, it is essential to note that one must not push themselves too hard to lose weight, Shivani Sikri, chief nutritionist, Nutri4Verve, said in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com. “Even if you were in good shape before and during your pregnancy, you shouldn’t push too hard, mainly because your joints are more elastic for several months following delivery due to a hormone called relaxin that’s released during pregnancy.”

