Add more power and strength to your workouts with animal flow exercises

Exercises that help improve athletic abilities have been popular in the last few years. Such exercises involve a lot of dynamic movements. If you are keen on learning about them, then allow us to introduce you to animal flow, which, like the name suggests, involves doing physical movements like animals such as apes, scorpions, crocodiles among others.

Described as a series of postures that make up a fluid sequence, flow exercises involve seamless movements from one position to another. But these seemingly simple exercises, like crawling and hopping, when combined with yoga poses can make for a muscle-strengthening workout. While they may look like yoga asanas, animal flow movements are more dynamic in nature and help improve stability, power, and strength.

We have often spotted TV actors like Drashti Dhami and Aashka Goradia incorporating this exercise into their routine.

Both of them have been regular practitioners of yoga and have taken on the animal flow sequence quite recently, especially Goradia, who shared her first attempt on Instagram.

How does animal flow workout benefit the body?

Created by fitness educator Mike Fitch, the bodyweight programme helps increase the body’s range of motion without the need for a piece of single equipment. It deeply focuses on myofascial slings or muscles and connective tissues, the group of muscles that works together to create chains of action and reaction, which helps athletes in explosive movements.

What are the exercises?

The exercises as part of the flow routine comprise six different components. These are wrist mobilisations (exercises to increase the flexibility and strength of the wrists); full body stretches (that start in an animal form and then move through a wide range of motion); activations (static holds to connect the body before starting practice); travelling forms (exercises that mimic the movements of animals); switches (the dynamic movements that create the flow); and flow (everything is combined into a fluid sequence).

Who can do it?

Anyone can incorporate it into their routine and can be done anywhere. While it may seem intimidating at first, this workout makes the mind sharp while challenging the practitioner.

