‘Animal flow has helped me become more flexible’: Kubbra Sait

Stretching the body to become flexible has many advantages. Which is why, many fitness enthusiasts swear by workouts that not only help them keep fit but also make the body flexible by enhancing the range of motion. If you too have been looking for such routines, then the one you may like to try is the animal flow.

Actor Kubbra Sait, who has been practising animal flow for a while now, spoke about how it all started for her in a video shared by Kinetic Living Movement School on Instagram.

“My equation with animal flow started because a lot of the times my hand-brain-leg coordination would just not work. Often, after left, I didn’t know where right was. But when you put that into a routine in your workout, it helps your body become more flexible. It also looks damn beautiful,” said the Sultan actor.

Animal flow is a ground-based movement which is made fun and challenging for effective results in the form of improved strength, power, flexibility, and mobility.

It is made of six components where each component is designed to elicit specific results. The six components can be mixed and matched in many ways, allowing the practitioner to incorporate one, some, or all of them in the workout routine.

These are wrist mobilisations (exercises to increase the flexibility and strength of the wrists); full body stretches (that start in an animal form and then move through a wide range of motion); activations (static holds to connect the body before starting practice); travelling forms (exercises that mimic the movements of animals); switches (the dynamic movements that create the flow); and flow (everything is combined into a fluid sequence).

While they may seem simple at fist glance, when combined with yoga poses, they make for a muscle-strengthening workout.

