Anil Kapoor’s workout video shows what keeps him fit and healthy

We often talk about how actor Anil Kapoor does not seem to age. And it is no secret that the Mr India actor keeps pushing himself to maintain that level of fitness.

Anil recently posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen cycling at the gym. “Sunday ho ya Monday…yehi apna Funday,” the actor captioned the video.

Take a look at the video:

Cycling is a form of cardio workout that mainly works on the lower body, including legs, core, hips and glutes. It also improves the flow of blood and oxygen in the body which, in turn, benefits our health in many ways by improving cognitive function and sleep quality, lowering blood pressure and developing a stronger immune system, as per healthline.

Cycling also helps you burn a lot of calories in lesser time, inducing fat loss. Stationary cycles at the gym have varied resistance levels that allow you to exercise at low, medium or high intensities, as per your need and stamina.

A while ago, we also saw the Malang actor do the running workout besides acing plank. Take a look:

Anil Kapoor is setting some serious fitness goals!

