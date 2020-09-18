Anil Kapoor takes to the beach to sprint; know about its health benefits

Throughout the lockdown, Anil Kapoor kept inspiring us to exercise with or without gym equipment to keep oneself fit, energetic, and healthy. And now the Mr India actor has taken to working out outdoors after the announcement of the Unlock phase.

But it looks like the actor’s favourite workout spot is the beach. In an Instagram video that he recently posted, the 63-year-old actor is seen sprinting along the beach with his fitness trainer Marc Mead.

“During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach…dreaming of escaping…finally I get to the beach and my trainer Marc Mead makes me sprint…,” Kapoor captioned the video. Watch:

As picturesque as the location looks, the actor believes working out is more about “dedication” than “location”. He added, “…fitness always comes first…It’s not about the location but about the dedication…”

Sprinting benefits

Sprinting is the act of running over a short distance for a limited period of time. And it is known to have a lot of health benefits. Sprinting improves endurance and power performance. It burns excess calories and helps in metabolism, thereby inducing weight loss. Sprinting is also an intense form of cardio which, in turn, improves heart health by making it stronger and efficient, according to fitandme.com. Besides, it increases muscle strength.

When are you trying this easy but effective workout?

