Anil Kapoor resuming his workout routine is all the inspiration we need to stay fit

Anil Kapoor’s love for fitness is not unknown; the actor believes in boosting the immunity of both his body and mind.

During the lockdown, the fitness enthusiast showed us how to not skip exercise despite being confined at home by doing no-equipment workout.

With Unlock 1.0 being announced, the Mr India actor has taken to race tracks giving us major fitness goals. “Back at it!” wrote the 63-year-old actor on Instagram alongside a video of him running along the tracks in Juhu, Mumbai. Take a look:

Benefits of running

Research has found running to have a lot of benefits. It has been found to boost immunity, help you stay young and reduce the risk of early death. Studies have also argued that running reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Not only this, running also strengthens the muscles and helps build strong bones, besides burning calories, according to betterhealth.vic.gov.au. It is known to have a positive effect on one’s sleep, mood and concentration level.

How much should you run? According to a study by Dutch researchers, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, one could run for 2.5 hours a week or 30 minutes, five days a week to reap maximum longevity benefits. So take some inspiration from Anil Kapoor, grab your running shoes and start exercising.

