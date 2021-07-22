Inspired by Tokyo Olympics, Anil Kapoor is ‘sprinting back into action’

Anil Kapoor is pushing his fitness levels every day. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram)

The much-awaited Tokyo Olympics has motivated Anil Kapoor to work on his fitness. The 64-year-old actor recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen sprinting on a race track.

“Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud!” he captioned the video.

“So happy to be on the tracks again!” he added.

Sprinting involves running a short distance for a limited period of time. While burning calories, sprinting helps improve metabolism, inducing weight loss. A form of cardio, sprinting also improves endurance and muscle strength.

Earlier in June this year, he shared another video of him sprinting. “They say you can’t outrun your problems but I will try my best to always out sprint mine,” he wrote.

During the pandemic-induced lockdown, the AK vs AK actor inspired us by showing how to exercise at home without any gym equipment. Later, in the unlock phase, the fitness enthusiast also shared a video of him sprinting at the beach.

Anil Kapoor’s passion for fitness is really inspiring.