scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

Inspired by Tokyo Olympics, Anil Kapoor is ‘sprinting back into action’

While burning calories, sprinting helps improve metabolism, inducing weight loss

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 9:10:13 am
anil kapoorAnil Kapoor is pushing his fitness levels every day. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram)

The much-awaited Tokyo Olympics has motivated Anil Kapoor to work on his fitness. The 64-year-old actor recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen sprinting on a race track.

“Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud!” he captioned the video.

“So happy to be on the tracks again!” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Sprinting involves running a short distance for a limited period of time. While burning calories, sprinting helps improve metabolism, inducing weight loss. A form of cardio, sprinting also improves endurance and muscle strength.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Anil Kapoor pens inspiring note on the need to build immunity of mind; read

Earlier in June this year, he shared another video of him sprinting. “They say you can’t outrun your problems but I will try my best to always out sprint mine,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

During the pandemic-induced lockdown, the AK vs AK actor inspired us by showing how to exercise at home without any gym equipment. Later, in the unlock phase, the fitness enthusiast also shared a video of him sprinting at the beach.

Anil Kapoor’s passion for fitness is really inspiring.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Eid Mubarak, Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Adha celebrations, Eid al-Adha 2021, Bakri Eid celebration 2021, Eid al-Adha photos, Eid Mubarak, Eid al-Adha photos India, indian express news
Eid Mubarak! See pictures of people celebrating Eid-al-Adha around the country

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement