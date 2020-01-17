Anil Kapoor is doing the plank and you can’t miss it

Ace a plank like Anil Kapoor. (Photo: APH Images/Anil Kapoor; designed by Gargi Singh) Ace a plank like Anil Kapoor. (Photo: APH Images/Anil Kapoor; designed by Gargi Singh)

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in the film industry. Despite having to deal with the industry’s gruelling schedules, the Malang actor has managed to maintain his fitness levels by following the right diet and exercise pattern. So we were not surprised, but were thoroughly impressed, when we saw the 63-year-old actor undertake a plank challenge recently.

He took on the challenge as part of an upcoming Plankathon in Mumbai on January 26.

Taking a cue, other celebrities including Indian women’s national cricket team skipper Mithali Raj, and Olympian boxer Mary Kom also join in.

How to do a plank

*The trick is to keep the forearm parallel to the body in a low plank pose.

*Turn your gaze towards the floor and place your hands and feet on the floor. Keep your hands directly under your shoulders.

*Straighten your legs, one at a time.

*Maintain a straight line from heels through the top of your head, looking at the floor, with a straight gaze.

*Now, tighten the abs, glutes, quads as you hold.

Here’s why you shouldn’t underestimate a plank

*A 2016 cross-sectional study published in Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Science suggested that the plank exercise not only strengthens the core muscles effectively, it also improves muscle activity.

*Planks also help develop isometric strength in the core muscles, which prevent hunching when sitting or standing for long periods of time.

*Planks also help stretch the lower body as they work on the hamstrings and arches of the feet.

How long should you hold a plank for?

While the record for holding a plank pose for the longest duration is eight hours five minutes was set by Abhishek Sihag in India, fitness experts agree that three sets of 60 seconds each can work well for the body or at the most two minutes.

