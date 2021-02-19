scorecardresearch
Anil Kapoor opens up on how fitness training keeps him grounded; read full note

Anil Kapoor had earlier talked about how fitness training boosted his overall wellbeing

February 19, 2021
anil kapoorAnil Kapoor opened up on how fitness training benefits him. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram)

Anil Kapoor makes sure he works out regularly even at his age. But it is not just to keep himself fit and in shape, the actor expressed how training kept him grounded.

The 64-year-old fitness enthusiast had earlier talked about how exercise boosted his overall wellbeing. In a new Instagram post, the Mr India actor said, “What I love about training is that it anchors me to something that is consistent and meditative. Life throws so many curve balls at us that it’s nice to have something that grounds us, something to keep coming back to.”

 

Anil wrote this alongside a picture of him flaunting his muscles in a blue tee, and a black cap.

Also Read |Fitness inspiration: Have you seen Anil Kapoor’s ‘new sharper look’?

 

Stressing on the importance of mindfulness, he further wrote, “Just make sure that when you get back to training, you do it mindfully and gradually. Build slowly and allow yourself the chance to adjust and grow back into it. One step at a time goes a long way!”

