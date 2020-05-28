Anil Kapoor does a no-equipment exercise that needs a lot of strength; watch video

Anil Kapoor just showed us how to do wall squats. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram) Anil Kapoor just showed us how to do wall squats. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram)

At 63 years, Anil Kapoor is still pushing his limits when it comes to working out, raising the fitness bar each time. The Mr India actor does not skip exercise for he believes in building the “immunity of body and mind”, as he had revealed earlier. And he left us awestruck once again by doing an exercise that requires lot of strength.

In an Instagram story he posted recently, the actor is seen doing wall squat or wall sit at home while taking instructions from a fitness coach over the phone. Here’s a glimpse of it.

You do not need any gym equipment to do this exercise; all you need is a wall. Wall squats are usually done by athletes to build strength. This exercise is done by holding the body in the squat position with your back against the wall.

Benefits of wall squats

The exercise helps in building endurance in the quadriceps, glutes and calves, according to verywellfit.com, by holding the position for as long as you can. This helps you keep muscle balance and reduces quad fatigue.

How to do wall squat/wall sit

* Stand with your back flat against the wall. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart.

* Engage the abdominal muscles and slowly slide your back down as you bend your knee so that the thighs are now parallel to the ground.

* Be in the squat position such that the knees are directly above your ankles. Hold the position for 20-60 seconds. Slide back up the wall to return to the starting position.

