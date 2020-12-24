Anil Kapoor fulfills ‘dream’ of showing off his biceps; see pics

Anil Kapoor showing off his biceps at 63 is goals. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram)

Even at 63, Anil Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to push his fitness levels — his workout pictures and videos on Instagram are proof. And it looks like the fitness enthusiast is happy with the results.

In a new Instagram post, the AK vs AK actor shared pictures of him in a white tee with half sleeves, showing off his biceps. The actor shared how he had always wanted to flaunt his biceps and triceps in his pictures.

“We all dream of someday…someday we will do this, someday we will do that…I just always wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps and triceps like people do….well today is that someday! Celebrating the small victories!!” the Mr India actor captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram

Anil Kapoor gave us fitness inspiration all throughout the lockdown by following a regular exercise routine while showing us how to do no-equipment home workouts.

Earlier, he also motivated his fans to build not just their physical immunity but also that of their minds.

We are quite impressed with Anil’s pictures. What about you?

