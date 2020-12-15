Fitness inspiration: Have you seen Anil Kapoor’s ‘new sharper look’?

Here's what Anil Kapoor has been doing to keep himself fit. (Source: Anil Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Fitness journeys are always inspiring and when one reaches their goal, it definitely calls for a mindful celebration. But it must also be noted that a lot of hard work goes behind the same. Agrees actor Anil Kapoor who shared the journey he took to achieve a “sharper look”.

“During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating. Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Sometimes, I even fall. And what I’ve learned through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s the weakest link. So everyone in the house had to get involved. From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered around me at mealtime,” he mentioned.

And the hard work definitely paid off; take a look at the Beta actor’s new look:

Admitting how as a Punjabi, his weak point is food, he added, “The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly,” he said.

So how did he manage the transformation?

“Fitness is never a one-man/women crusade, it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get family involved and onboard to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success). Is it easy? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture… it makes it all worth it…” he mentioned.

Showing us that age is no bar, Kapoor often shares inspiring photos and videos of his fitness workouts. Of late, the Malang actor has been sharing tidbits from his workout sessions which include a mix of running, gymming, and more.

Take a look.

