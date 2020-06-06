Anil Kapoor explains why he gives it a rest after 6 days of intense workout

Anil Kapoor penned a note on fitness lessons he learned during the lockdown. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram) Anil Kapoor penned a note on fitness lessons he learned during the lockdown. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram)

As important as working out is, it is also important to give your body some time to rejuvenate, believes Anil Kapoor.

The Mr India actor took to Instagram to pen a note on how he allows his body to rest after strenuous training at the gym. Explaining the need for it, he wrote, “When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it stronger. Rest days are important that’s why I take one whole day off.”

Kapoor went on to talk about how he spends his free day after six days of rigorous training. “A day when I relax and enjoy the fruits of a disciplined week. On that day I do all the important things that help me unwind…I take a more relaxed approach to my meals. A little more generous with portion size or may be a little treat thrown in,” he expressed.

Earlier, the fitness enthusiast gave us a glimpse of his workout regime during the lockdown. We saw him doing no-equipment workout like wall squats. He also talked about why exercising is important to build immunity of not just the body but mind too.

In his latest Instagram post, the Malang actor went on to talk about the lessons he learnt during the lockdown. He revealed he was “never into weightlifting” nor did he take “rest days so seriously”. He added, “…this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them. For we can not forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round…it’s a perfect balance of faith…patience and perseverance…”

It is important to strike a balance between exercise and relaxation for your well-being.

