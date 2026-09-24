Anil Kapoor, 69, returns to running after four years: What experts say about starting again

4 min readNew DelhiSep 24, 2026 06:00 AM IST
At 69, Anil Kapoor is back to running. The actor recently shared an Instagram reel showing himself running, captioning it: “Four years since I last recorded a run like this.” “The journey never really stopped; it just changed pace, changed shape, and kept moving forward.”
He added, “Progress isn’t always about how fast you can go. Sometimes, it’s simply about persistence and consistency.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
But if you’re in your late 60s and want to return to running after a long break, can you simply pick up where you left off?
Should you run in your late 60s?
“Age by itself does not mean that a person has to stop running,” Dr Anup Khatri, senior consultant, orthopaedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, tells indianexpress.com.
“If someone has been physically active and has healthy joints, they may be able to continue running even in their late 60s,” the orthopedician further adds.
However, the body may need more recovery time with age. Dr Khatri says that the focus should therefore be on joint health, muscle strength, flexibility and proper running technique rather than simply increasing speed or distance.
“Before starting or significantly increasing running, especially after a long gap, it is advisable to get a medical and musculoskeletal assessment. This is particularly important for people with previous knee injuries, arthritis, persistent knee pain or other health conditions.”
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Here are a few do’s and dont’s recommended by Dr Khatri.
Do’s
- Start gradually: If you are new to running, begin with brisk walking and short periods of jogging rather than running continuously.
- Warm up properly: Spend 5–10 minutes warming up with walking and gentle movements before running.
- Strengthen the muscles: Strong thighs, hips, calves and core muscles help support the knees and improve stability.
- Choose the right shoes: Comfortable, well-fitting running shoes can help with support and shock absorption.
- Pay attention to the surface: Start on a relatively even and forgiving surface rather than immediately running long distances on hard or uneven terrain.
- Give your body recovery time: Rest days are important. Fitness improves not only with exercise but also with adequate recovery.
- Increase slowly: Avoid suddenly increasing mileage, speed or intensity. Let your body adapt.
Don’ts
- Don’t ignore persistent pain. Mild muscle soreness after exercise can be normal, but recurring or worsening knee pain, swelling or instability should not be ignored.
- Don’t compare yourself with younger runners. The goal should be maintaining fitness and mobility, not matching someone else’s speed or distance.
- Don’t run through significant pain. Pushing through joint pain can turn a manageable problem into a more serious injury.
- Don’t skip strength training. Running alone is not enough to maintain strong, supportive muscles as we age.
- Don’t neglect recovery and sleep. Older muscles and joints may take longer to recover after strenuous exercise.
Thus, running can definitely be a part of an active lifestyle even in the late 60s, just like Anil Kapoor, provided it is approached sensibly.
“The focus should be on gradual progression, strength training, good footwear, proper warm-up and adequate recovery,” Dr Khatri notes while adding that being active is more important than running fast or covering a particular distance.
“Most importantly, persistent pain or swelling should be evaluated rather than ignored,” the orthopedic surgeon concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.