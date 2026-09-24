Anil Kapoor, 69, returns to running after four years: What experts say about starting again

At 69, Anil Kapoor is back to running. The actor recently shared an Instagram reel showing himself running, captioning it: “Four years since I last recorded a run like this.” “The journey never really stopped; it just changed pace, changed shape, and kept moving forward.”

He added, “Progress isn’t always about how fast you can go. Sometimes, it’s simply about persistence and consistency.”

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But if you’re in your late 60s and want to return to running after a long break, can you simply pick up where you left off?