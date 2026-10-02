Anil Kapoor, 69, calls cardio his ‘friend’: Expert explains why

Anil Kapoor, who recently made a fitness comeback to running, took to social media to share his fondness for “cardio” training. “My favourite cardio friend. We go back a long way,” he shared on Instagram, where the 69-year-old Welcome actor is seen cycling on a stationary bike.

“At an age when many people start slowing down, he continues to look energetic, lean, sharp, and active — and his commitment to cardio is clearly one of the reasons behind that. Cardio should not be seen as punishment for eating or only as a tool for weight loss. When done consistently, it becomes a friend to the heart, lungs, metabolism, mood, stamina, and longevity,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Unlike running, cycling puts less impact on the knees, ankles, and hips while still raising the heart rate and improving endurance. “This makes it a good option for people who want to build stamina, burn calories, improve cardiovascular fitness, or stay active without putting too much stress on the joints,” said Goyal.

Stationary cycling mainly works the lower body — especially the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, calves, and hip muscles. “When done with good posture and controlled resistance, it also engages the core and helps improve overall lower-body endurance. Increasing the resistance can make it more strength-focused, while cycling faster at a moderate resistance improves cardiovascular conditioning. This is why the stationary bike is useful for both beginners and advanced fitness enthusiasts,” shared Goyal.

For someone like Kapoor, Goyal said that this kind of cardio likely supports much more than appearance. “It helps maintain stamina for long shooting schedules, supports heart health, improves lung capacity, enhances blood circulation, and keeps energy levels stable. Regular cardio also improves insulin sensitivity, meaning the body handles blood sugar better. This becomes especially important with age, when metabolism naturally slows, and the risk of lifestyle-related conditions increases,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

Cardio also plays an important role in fat management. “While diet controls a major part of body composition, cycling increases energy expenditure and helps the body use fuel more efficiently. When combined with strength training and balanced nutrition, it can help maintain a lean, active, and youthful body. However, cardio alone is not enough. A good fitness routine should ideally include strength training, mobility, stretching, adequate protein, hydration, and proper recovery,” elucidated Goyal.

Story continues below this ad

What makes his approach inspiring is the way he treats cardio as a long-term companion rather than a temporary fix. “Many people start cardio only when they want to lose weight quickly and stop once the scale moves. But the real benefits of cardio come when it becomes a regular part of life. It supports the heart every day, improves stamina gradually, and makes the body feel lighter, more active, and more capable,” said Goyal.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

A good stationary bike session can also reduce stress, improve mood, clear mental fatigue, and build discipline. “The post-workout feeling is not just psychological; movement improves blood flow, releases endorphins, and helps regulate stress hormones. This is why many people feel emotionally lighter after a steady cycling session.”

However, you should also do stationary cycling correctly. “The seat height should allow a slight bend in the knee at the bottom of the pedal stroke. Keep your back neutral, shoulders relaxed, and core engaged. The knees should track in line with the feet, not collapse inward. Beginners should start with low to moderate resistance and gradually increase duration or intensity. Pushing too hard too soon can lead to knee discomfort, fatigue, or poor form,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

The most sustainable cardio routine is the one a person can repeat. “Stationary cycling works well because it is convenient, low-impact, and easy to adjust according to fitness level. A beginner can start with 15–20 minutes at a comfortable pace, while an advanced person can use intervals, resistance climbs, or longer steady-state sessions,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.