Ananya Panday effortlessly aces yoga variations on aerial hammock

Celebrities often share their fitness journeys on social media. In the process, they also inspire their fans to exercise regularly to stay fit and healthy. Also, it needs no retelling that achieving one’s goal is the most satisfactory feeling. And giving us that incredible satisfactory smile was none other than actor Ananya Panday who could be seen sweating it out on the aerial hammock.

The 22-year-old was trying out advanced poses with yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani.

“And then she @ananyapanday stretches. Getting deeper into asanas with the #Flyfit variations of the #Natarajasana and #PuppyPose on the antigravity hammock,” said Parwani on her Instagram.

What is the aerial hammock?

An equipment used as part of aerial yoga training, it is effective and suitable for both indoor and outdoor exercises due to its strong air permeability. The purpose is to bring decompression and balance into workouts. Hanging hammocks, created by acrobatic dancer Christopher Harrison, help one work on their movements, physical capability, mind/body alignment and also have fun while at it.

Aerial yoga benefits

Aerial yoga incorporates strengthening and stretching of the muscles, and is a combination of traditional yoga poses, Pilates, and dance, performed with the use of a sturdy hammock.

So instead of performing the asanas on a mat, one can do them with on a hammock that is usually kept close to the ground, less than a metre from the floor. It is known to be an effective way to engage the core, enhance overall muscle mass and decrease fat mass, without any added pressure on the shoulders, joints or spine.

Would you try it?

