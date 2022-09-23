scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Ananya Panday’s fitness trainer is ‘so, so proud’; find out why

"Today's practise was🔥," Anshuka Parwani wrote on Instagram

Ananya Panday performed 108 Suryanamaskar. Can you? (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

It needs no retelling that many Bollywood celebrities swear by yoga when it comes to their holistic well-being. Ananya Panday does, too, and she recently set massive fitness goals as she shared a selfie after acing 108 Surya Namaskars or Sun Salutations. Taking to Instagram, the Liger actor shared the picture — in which she flaunted her toned midriff — that she captioned: “Post 108 Surya namaskars.”

If you are also motivated to kickstart your fitness journey but don’t know what to begin with, Surya Namaskar is what you should give a try. To help you, below is a guide to performing Surya Namaskar correctly, along with its many benefits.

Also Read |‘Suryanamaskar every single day’: Ankita Konwar
Ananya Panday is inclined towards yoga. (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

The Surya Namaskar is known to be a complete workout, “as it exercises/stretches us from the top of our head, even our eyes, all the way down to the toes!” Nikhil Kapur, co-founder and director, Atmantan Wellness Centre told indianexpress.com. The expert suggested breathing easy and aligning your mind to the practice. “Since this asana is repeated in sets of 4, 6, or 12s, one must learn from a guru/certified coach as even the smallest misalignment can lead to injury. If you are pregnant or have any back pain/injury, it is best you consult a doctor before doing this,” warned Nikhil.

Suryanamaskar is a type of exercise that combines asanas with bandhas in a sequential way. As movements become comfortable, one should try to focus on the breathing rhythm i.e. puraka (inhalation), kumbhaka (retention of breath), and rechaka (exhalation) — which are also referred to as the three phases of yogic respiration. Hence, one of the objectives of this practice is to synchronise the breathwork with the bending and stretching movements. This brings optimum benefits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
Also Read |Shilpa Shetty Kundra performs ‘Dynamic Suryanamaskara’, shares its many benefits

According to Yogapedia, the 12 asanas which comprise Surya Namaskar are:

1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)
2. Urdhva Hastasana (Upward Salute)
3. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)
4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose or Low Lunge)
5. Chaturanga Dandasana (Plank Pose)
6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight Limbed Salute)
7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing Dog Pose)
9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose or Low Lunge)
10. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)
11. Urdhva Hastasana (Upward Salute)
12. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Advertisement

Speaking about the benefits of Surya Namaskar, Nikhil said that this practice conspicuously improves concentration and also enhances personal meditation. “Enhancing meditation implies that the mind reaches an elevated state, where it goes into a state of vastness and silence,” he added.

The top benefits of the Suryanamaskar are:

*Improves metabolism
*Provides you with a full body workout in lesser time
*Improves musculoskeletal strength – as it involves isometric movements
*Improves digestion as the abdominal organs are stretched out and compressed alternatively
*Improves body alignment and physique parameters

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 03:50:08 pm
Next Story

AIMIM leader gets video call about ‘blasts’, Mumbai police register FIR

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor’s 42nd birthday bash in pictures: A low-key but high-on-glamour affair
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement