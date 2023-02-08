Ananya Panday aces a breathwork practice that ‘immediately helps you tune in’

There is nothing as satisfying and significant as a good breathwork practice that can help you hold your nerves, relax, and unwind at the end of a tiring day or even in the morning. After all, such practices tend to bring focus on prana or breathing that, according to experts, can help you control extreme emotions and bring balance. Acing one such practice was actor Ananya Panday, who was recently seen doing Bhramari Pranayama, or the humming bee sound.

“Guess who hiding from my camera lens? @ananyapanday practicing the Bhramari Pranayama. This one is such a beautiful breathwork practice that immediately helps you tune in,” her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani captioned an Instagram post. Take a look below.

How to do it?

*Sit in Sukhasana or the easy pose.

*Close your eyes and breathe deeply.

*Now, close your ear lids or flaps with your thumbs.

*Place your index finger just above your eyebrows and the rest of your fingers over your eyes.

*Apply gentle pressure to the sides of your nose.

*Now concentrate on the area between your eyebrows.

*Keep your mouth closed. Breathe out slowly through your nose with making a humming sound of Aum.

*Repeat this process 10 times.

According to experts, the breathing practice helps improve concentration. “It opens any blockages and gives a feeling of happiness to the mind and brain. Beneficial in relieving hypertension, it also relaxes the mind and lowers stress,” said Mansi Gulati, international face yoga expert or yoga expert, Manasvani.

Regular practice helps relieve stress and anxiety, improve the supply of oxygenated blood, alleviate various problems like headaches and sinusitis, and feel fresh and rejuvenated. “It also helps people with mental health problems and restores peace,” Mansi told indianexpress.com.

However, if you are just starting out and it is difficult to focus, take a slow and try to adopt a routine to naturally ensure the body adapts to meditation. It helps to practice sun salutations, do a mix of yoga poses and breathing exercises before, said Namita Piparaiya, yoga and ayurveda lifestyle specialist, founder, Yoganama in an earlier interaction. “They help prepare the body and mind to have a more productive and fulfilling meditation session. But on days you really need to clear your mind and don’t have enough time – pick any one of the seven interventions that you intuitively feel most drawn to. Give it at least 5-7 mins of practice. Because it is regular and consistent practice, not the intensity that helps you unlock the power of yoga,” mentioned Pipariya.

