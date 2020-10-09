Ananya Panday showed her fitness level by pulling off this yoga asana; here are the steps

Ananya Panday posted a picture of her attempting the headstand. (Source: ananyapanday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday may not give us glimpses of her workout routine regularly, but now that she recently did, her fitness level has left us awestruck.

The Khaali Peeli actor recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her workout, in which she is seen to be trying to perfect a headstand. Check it out:

In the picture, Ananya is seen in the single-leg headstand pose with the other leg curled up beside it. She captioned the picture, “…getting there”, probably hinting at how she is one her way to master a full headstand pose.

Benefits of headstand

Headstand or Sirsasana is known to calm the brain and is therapeutic for asthma, insomnia and sinusitis, according to yogajournal.com. It also strengthens the arms, legs, and spine, tones the abdominal organs, improves digestion and stimulates the pituitary and pineal glands.

How to do headstand

Several celebrities in the past, from Shilpa Shetty to Anand Ahuja have shown us how to do a headstand. But before you attempt this exercise, make sure you do it only under the supervision of a fitness trainer. Here are the steps for beginners:

*Locate a wall for doing the exercise.

* Sit in the vajrasana position (kneel and sit on your legs) in front of the wall. Widen your knees slightly and place your elbows parallel to your shoulders on the mat or blanket firmly, keeping your arms extended.

*Interlock the fingers. Place the crown of your head on the mat or blanket, supporting it with the interlocked fingers.

*Lift your knees and shoulder blades off the floor.

*In this position, bring your feet closer to your face such that your head and back are in a straight line and your thighs are placed against your stomach.

*Lift one leg up, followed by the other. Gradually, try lifting both legs simultaneously. If you are unable to do it, use the wall for support by lifting your legs and placing them against it.

*When you learn to lift the legs without support, lift them further above your head and extend them.

*Use the support of the wall to bring your legs down.

