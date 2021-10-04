Ananya Panday aces variation of headstand with ease; see pic

Celebs continue to inspire and motivate us with their workout routines, snippets of which they regularly share on social media. So, if you too have been following them and are now planning to take your yoga practice to the next level, you are at the right place. Here’s Ananya Panday giving us major fitness motivation with headstand or Sirsasana.

The Pati, Patni aur Woh actor resumed her practice with yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who shared so on Instagram.

“Coming h(OM)e! Strong, welcome back to the studio,” Parwani captioned the post, calling Panday an “inversion junkie”.

Panday can be seen practising a variation of the headstand with one leg bent.

What are the benefits?

Headstands are known to improve brain function, upper body strength, detoxify the body, boost energy and stimulate the lymphatic system. The known psychological benefits of the exercise include confidence building, promoting relaxation and increased focus.

Practising inversions requires tremendous strength. If you are all prepped up for the next level of your yoga practice, which involves inversions, here’s what to keep in mind.

Experts say that inversions or headstands are known to reverse the action of gravitational force on the body such that the flow, which is usually pulled towards the feet, moves towards the head. This reverse movement is believed to leave the practitioners with a refreshed and revitalised feeling as the seventh chakra or the sahasrara chakra, also called the crown chakra, is energised.

As an advanced practice, it should only be done under expert guidance. Experts suggest one should begin with modified versions. Poses like Sarvangasana (shoulderstand) and sirsasana (headstand) can place a lot of pressure on the upper back and shoulders and need to be approached carefully. Props like a block, or a wall which is called Viparita Karani can help build the core and upper body strength which helps one to achieve balance until they are ready to do it without support.

Contra-indications

People with head, neck, spine injuries, pregnant women should only practice under guidance as it may increase blood pressure.

