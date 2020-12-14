Ananya Panday does backbend with a block; here’s how it benefits

Ananya Panday is setting fitness goals. (Source: anshukayoga/Instagram.com)

Ananya Panday seems to be really pushing her fitness levels and we recently got proof on social media.

In an Instagram post shared by Anshuka Yoga, known to be frequented by many Bollywood celebs, the 22-year-old actor is seen doing the Bridge yoga pose with a block supporting her back.

“Blocks are truly your best friend when you’re trying to understand alignment and get deeper into postures. Even advanced practitioners find blocks useful to explore the asana anatomy or use them for deep relaxation,” mentioned Anshuka Yoga alongside the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuka Parwani (@anshukayoga)

Bridge pose, also known as Setu Bandha Sarvangasana is a backbend asana in hatha yoga. It stretches the spine, neck and chest, stimulates abdominal organs, lungs and thyroid, and rejuvenates the body by reducing fatigue or anxiety, according to yogajournal.com.

Read| Ananya Panday: Lockdown has been an emotional rollercoaster

Besides, this yoga asana is also part of the preparatory poses for an advanced backbend pose called Wheel Pose, also known as Chakrasana or Urdhva Dhanurasana.

Here’s how you can do Bridge pose:

*Lie flat on your back with your knees bent, and your feet flat and parallel to the floor.

*Reach your arms up and overhead such that the back of your hands are on the floor.

*Press down your feet and shoulders and slowly try lifting up your hips. Stay in the position from anywhere between 30 seconds to one minute. Release with an exhalation and return to the starting position.

Have you tried this exercise yet?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd