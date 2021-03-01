Ananya Panday aces various backbends; gives major fitness goals

Many people, including celebrities like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, begin their day with yoga, which is known for its many health benefits. Another celebrity who believes in the power of yoga is none other than actor and fitness enthusiast Ananya Panday.

Recently, her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared glimpses of 22-year-old acing Chakrasana or wheel pose with ease – in different ways.

Take a look.

Praising the actor, she wrote: “Back-bending her way into the day is our power-girl Ananya Panday, transitioning from assisted to complete backbends using different props, improving her spine flexibility and mobility through Chakrasana.”

Panday can be seen using her body in one, angled blocks in another, and a stool with a cushion in the third picture.

Called the ‘queen of backbends’, chakrasana is an invigorating chest-opening yoga posture that helps the body stretch and breathe freely. It also helps build strength in the shoulder girdle.

However, the advanced pose should only be practised when the body is thoroughly warmed up as it requires mobility in the wrists and spine. Some warm-up postures include cat-cow pose, cobra pose, heart chakra pose, sun salutations, camel pose, bow pose etc to get the energy flow through the body.

You can also use props like Panday.

*Angled blocks beneath the hands can help take the strain of the wrists as they reduce the angle of wrist flexion required.

*Practising chakrasana on a stool helps level-up the challenge of maintaining the posture for a longer time.

*You can also grasp your trainer’s ankles and hold them. Such assisted practice can help perfect the pose.

Tips to ace chakrasana

Keep the feet hip-width apart and parallel with the knees with the toes pointing forward.

As you begin to lift your torso, keep the upper arm bones in the shoulder sockets while pressing the ground.

There is no need to rush in order to straighten arms or legs.

Breathe through the exercise.

Come out of the posture with control. Then let the knees roll in to kiss one another.

