Anand Ahuja just nailed a headstand without any support; check it out

A while ago, Sonam Kapoor talked about husband Anand Ahuja’s passion for fitness, calling him a “fitness junkie”. And Anand once again proved it by nailing a yoga pose — this time, he aced a headstand without any support.

The video was shared by Sonam on Instagram, followed by Anand. Here is a glimpse of it:

This is not the first time we have seen a celebrity pull off headstand or Sirsasana. From Malaika Arora to Jacqueline Fernandez, celebrities have shown their fitness level by doing the yoga pose.

Benefits of headstand or Sirsasana

Sirsasana is known to prevent premature aging and keep the brain and other sensory organs active and alert. It improves skin health and the health of the reproductive system. According to yogojournal.com, this yoga asana also strengthens the arms, legs, spine and abdominal organs. It improves digestion as well.

How to do Sirsasana or headstand

* Get your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders. Keep your knees under your hips.

* Get your forearms to the floor and your elbows directly under your shoulder.

* Clasp each hand around the opposite elbow. Ensure the elbows are the right distance apart.

* Raise your hands from the elbows.

* Clasp the hands together on the floor and interlace your fingers.

* Place the crown of your head on the floor. Rest the back of your head at the bases of your thumbs rather than the hands holding your skull.

* Lift your hips and straighten your legs in the Downward-facing dog pose. Walk your feet carefully towards your head until the hips are as close to over your shoulders as possible.

Would you like to try it?

