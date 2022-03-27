‘An exercise ball, a single pair of weights and lots of reps’: Mandira Bedi’s power-packed workout will challenge you

Mandira Bedi is a not just a fitness enthusiast but also an advocate of a healthy lifestyle, regular, fun workouts, and eating well. She often takes to Instagram to share her challenging workout routines that can be done at home. Hitting all major muscles of the body, pushing the limit just a bit everytime, and still having fun with her workouts are things she swears by when it comes to working out.

Recently, she shared her latest workout regime on Instagram, one that required nothing but an exercise ball, a single pair of weights to repeat the exercises in “lots and lots of reps”.

Take a look:

Here’s a breakdown of her workout routine for you to try at home:

She started out with dumbbell deadlifts.

Next was chest presses on an exercise ball.

She then performed weighted squats with the dumbbells.

Next up was chest fly with accurate form.

For the next exercise, she lied flat on her stomach on the exercise ball with her hands supported on the floor, and lifted both her legs towards the ceiling to target the core and the glutes.

The last exercise was a core burnout. Bedi laid down on the floor with her legs pointed towards the ceiling and passed the exercise ball from her hands to her feet, challenging co-ordination as well as balance at the same time.

Would you try this workout?

