‘Feels amazing being back on the yoga track after 14 months’: Amrita Rao gives a peek into post-pregnancy fitness routine

Women need to pay attention to their health at all times, especially during pregnancy and also after delivering their baby. While diet plays a major role in helping one keep fit, exercise plays an equally important part. That is why experts advise women to get back to their fitness routine as soon as they feel ready after delivery. As such, actor and new mother Amrita Rao resumed her fitness journey “after 14 months”.

Here’s what Amrita, who delivered her baby boy Veer on November 1, 2020, had to say about the same: “My morning just got brighter! Feels amazing being back on the yoga track after 14 months. For me folks, ‘yoga is not just about touching the sole…it’s about reaching the soul'”.

Many studies have often proved how yoga relaxes the body and the mind. Postnatal yoga is known to help mothers who experience any kind of postpartum emotional distress while also improving posture, strength, and energy levels.

However, the key is to start slow.

It is also important to do any form of light physical activity during pregnancy too. Dr Kedar Nath, director, Maatriyoga suggested how yoga, considered an ancient form of exercise, is best for having a normal delivery. “While refreshing mind as well as body, the method gives elasticity and increases endurance which helps the woman through her pregnancy,” said Dr Kedar Nath.

For a balanced post-pregnancy exercise regime, Shivani Sikri, chief nutritionist, Nutri4Verve, recommends that one shouldn’t push too hard to lose weight. “Even if you were in good shape before and during your pregnancy, you shouldn’t push too hard mainly because your joints are more elastic for several months following delivery due to a hormone called relaxin that’s released during pregnancy,” she said.

