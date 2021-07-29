After ‘complete workout’, Amit Sadh does push-ups while carrying his instructor on the back

The secret to actor Amit Sadh’s envious body is nothing but vigorous exercise. The Breathe actor proved his physical strength and stamina in a workout video on Instagram.

Shared by celebrity fitness instructor Namrata Purohit, the video shows Sadh doing push-ups but with a twist — he has Purohit lying on his back as he does the exercise. Even simple push-ups require balance and strength and this advanced form of workout further increased the difficulty level.

While at it, Sadh does two repetitions of push-ups. Watch the video:

Turns out, Sadh attempted this after a “complete workout”, revealed Purohit in the caption. “Proud of you @theamitsadh or am I just light weight. Haha…always up to tricks with fun fit friends! Time to up the challenge Amit! Oh and thank you for always taking my load!”

Earlier, we saw Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pull off a similar push-up twist, setting couple workout goals. However, Priyanka chose to sit instead of lying down on Nick’s back, with her legs touching the floor on either side as her husband exercised.

Meanwhile, check out some other workout videos of Amit Sadh:

