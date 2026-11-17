American rapper DJ Khaled has opened up about his weight-loss transformation after losing 75 pounds (about 34 kg). “I knew something needed to change when I struggled to get back on my feet during a performance. There’s a part of my show where I get on my knees and give thanks and show my gratitude. So, I get on my knees … but I remember I couldn’t really get up,” the record producer, 50, told People.com in an interview.

After the incident and queries from friends about his health, he connected with a doctor to start a GLP-1 medication. “The motivation was there, the inspiration was there, working out and trying to eat better, but I needed help.”

So in 2025, Khaled started taking the medication Wegovy, which helped him lose 75 lbs or 34 kgs and has lost “25 per cent of his body weight since he started taking the medication one year ago”.

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“I would love to get to 200 pounds. I’m just way healthier. I’ve got more energy. I’m more motivated to do everything,” he shared with the publication, adding that he plays golf and walks 10,000 steps.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to his interview, Khaled weighed approximately 295 to 300 pounds (134–136 kg). After losing 75 pounds (34 kg), he now weighs 200-212 pounds (91–96 kg).

He also shared that he used to be 3X or 4X. “Now, I’m like a 2X, 1X. I used to have to get everything tailored. Now I’m buying clothes off the rack,” he shared.

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Taking a cue from his revelation, we asked experts about GLP medications like Wegovy and lifestyle changes.

Imagine someone who has spent years battling hunger, cravings and repeated attempts at dieting. They know what to eat; they know they need to exercise, yet their brain constantly reminds them about food. This is where the science of obesity becomes fascinating, emphasised Dr Rajiv Kovil, diabetes and obesity specialist at Zandra Healthcare.

GLP-1 medications mimic a naturally occurring hormone involved in appetite and blood sugar regulation. They act on the brain’s appetite centres, helping a person feel fuller for longer and reducing hunger and food cravings. “They also slow down stomach emptying, which can increase the feeling of satiety after meals. As a result, people may find it easier to reduce their calorie intake. However, these medications are prescription treatments and should only be considered after a medical assessment,” said Dr Honey Savla, consultant, internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Although these medicines were initially developed to manage type 2 diabetes, certain formulations are now approved for chronic weight management in people with obesity or those who are overweight with associated health conditions, clarified Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD- diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane. “Their use is not restricted to people with diabetes. However, not every GLP-1 medication has the same approved indication. For instance, Wegovy is prescribed for weight management, while other semaglutide brands have different approved uses. The decision should be based on a person’s BMI, metabolic health, existing conditions and overall medical history,” Dr Negalur told indianexpress.com.

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Wegovy, which contains semaglutide, mimics GLP-1, a natural gut hormone that communicates with the brain. “It essentially turns down the volume of hunger, reduces food noise and strengthens the feeling of fullness. Suddenly, eating smaller portions and resisting unnecessary cravings become easier, not because willpower has magically improved, but because the biology driving appetite has changed,” Dr Kovil noted.

According to Dr Savla, weight management rarely comes down to one intervention. “Obesity is a complex health condition influenced by genetics, metabolism, hormones, lifestyle and eating patterns. In DJ Khaled’s case, medication was combined with regular physical activity and efforts to improve his diet. This is closer to how obesity should be managed medically. While medication can support weight loss, building healthier habits is equally important for maintaining the results over time,” elucidated Dr Savla.

What precautions should people in their 50s take before considering GLP-1 medications?

People in their 50s should approach weight loss with a focus on overall health rather than just the number on the weighing scale. “Muscle mass and bone strength become increasingly important with age, and rapid weight reduction can also result in loss of lean muscle. Before starting treatment, doctors should assess blood sugar levels, kidney function, cardiovascular health, existing medications and nutritional status. Adequate protein intake and strength-training exercises are particularly important. The dosage should be increased gradually under medical supervision,” explained Dr Negalur.

Concurring, Dr Kovil also said that real transformation happens when medication meets lifestyle. “A balanced diet, adequate protein, strength training, physical activity and good sleep help translate weight loss into better metabolic health while protecting muscle,” Dr Kovil told indianexpress.com.

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How effective is walking as a weight-loss exercise?

Dr Savla emphasised that walking is one of the most accessible forms of physical activity and can make a meaningful difference when practised consistently. “It increases energy expenditure, improves cardiovascular fitness, supports blood sugar regulation and helps maintain mobility. Walking 10,000 steps is not a compulsory target for everyone. Even starting with 20–30 minutes of brisk walking daily and gradually increasing the duration can be beneficial. The key is consistency rather than chasing a particular step count,” said Dr Savla.

Dietary changes are a given (Photo: Freepik) Dietary changes are a given (Photo: Freepik)

Who should consider GLP-1 medications, and are there any risks associated with their use?

Dr Savla shared that these medications may be prescribed to adults with obesity or those who are overweight with associated health conditions, depending on their medical profile and approved indications. “They are not intended as quick-fix solutions for people looking to lose a few kilos. Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort. More serious complications, although less common, can also occur. A doctor’s evaluation is necessary before starting treatment, and self-medication or using someone else’s prescription should be strictly avoided,” said Dr Savla.

These medications should never be taken without a prescription or used simply for cosmetic weight loss, Dr Negalur reiterated. “Regular follow-ups help doctors assess tolerance, nutritional intake and whether the treatment is delivering the intended benefits,” added Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.