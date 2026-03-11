Almost 90, Sushma Seth shares morning routine, says wakes up at 4 am daily: ‘Main sab khud karti hun’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Veteran actor Sushma Seth, who will turn 90 this year, recently detailed her morning routine, which she credits for her remarkable energy, mental sharpness, and overall well-being. “I have the energy to do everything. I wake up at 4 am and meditate. Then I do yoga asanas. Then I do some walking. Main sab khud karti hun (I do everything on my own). I do pranayam. If you do all these things daily, then illnesses stay away. You don’t feel tired,” Seth told Usha Kakde Productions on YouTube.
So, we asked an expert how effective such a routine is to follow.
Embracing the quiet pre-dawn hours to cultivate both inner calm and physical vitality is always a good way to start your day, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
“Her ritual typically starts with meditation, which helps reduce stress hormones and centers the mind before the day’s activities, followed by gentle but consistent physical practices such as yoga asanas and pranayama (breathwork) that enhance flexibility, strengthen muscles, support balance, and improve oxygen delivery throughout the body,” shared Goyal.
Such factors are especially beneficial in preserving functional longevity and slowing age-related decline. Going for a walk and engaging in her regular daily responsibilities underscores the importance of self-reliance.
“This blend of early rising, mindful stillness, disciplined movement, and active engagement with everyday tasks keeps her energy levels high, helps ward off fatigue and disease, and supports both physical and mental resilience,” said Goyal.
Goyal asserted that such habits improve circulation, reduce inflammation, maintain insulin sensitivity, and protect cognitive health, all of which contribute to a vibrant life even in advanced age.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.