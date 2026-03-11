Almost 90, Sushma Seth shares morning routine, says wakes up at 4 am daily: ‘Main sab khud karti hun’

Veteran actor Sushma Seth, who will turn 90 this year, recently detailed her morning routine, which she credits for her remarkable energy, mental sharpness, and overall well-being. “I have the energy to do everything. I wake up at 4 am and meditate. Then I do yoga asanas. Then I do some walking. Main sab khud karti hun (I do everything on my own). I do pranayam. If you do all these things daily, then illnesses stay away. You don’t feel tired,” Seth told Usha Kakde Productions on YouTube.

So, we asked an expert how effective such a routine is to follow.

Embracing the quiet pre-dawn hours to cultivate both inner calm and physical vitality is always a good way to start your day, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.