‘Making Alisha come alive’: Deepika Padukone’s 4 am yoga session for Gehraiyaan is the perfect weekend motivation

February 12, 2022 1:45:09 pm
To all those who say yoga is a boring practice, Deepika Padukone’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has a befitting reply. In a post on Instagram, Parwani shared glimpses from her workout with Gehraiyaan actor Deepika Padukone.
“Here’s to all our 4am and 6am yoga sessions full of beautiful practices, all the positive energy and laughs,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
Padukone plays a yoga trainer Alisha in the Shakun Batra film which was released recently.
“Making ‘Alisha’ come alive, flowing and glowing. Riding the happy wave of #Gehraiyaan,” she added.
Partner yoga or couple yoga is known to be extremely challenging and needs a good compatibility with the partner. The practice helps two people to complement each other through assisted poses. This helps break the ice and adds a fun twist to the yoga session with deep stretches that require trust which strengthens communication.
Experts say not just as a couple, partner yoga helps the individual too. Since it requires coordination, one can understand their breath and movements better to sync in with the other person’s. Learning to listen to your body is an incredible tool that can help you become more energised and increase the happy hormones.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-