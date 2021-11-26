‘Strong and aligned’: Alia Bhatt’s yoga wheel pose is the perfect morning stretch

Alia Bhatt is as dedicated to her fitness routines as she is to her onscreen performances.

As such, the actor is often seen acing her workouts, be it HIIT, strength, Pilates or yoga, practicing a holistic fitness and wellness regime. The Raazi actor has also been vocal about her diet and her love for ghar ka khana (homemade food).

Recently, her fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani, shared a picture of Alia stretching on a circular yoga prop called the yoga wheel. The expert wrote in her caption: “@aliaabhatt keeping it strong and aligned in an extended puppy pose using the yoga wheel, opening up the shoulders and the heart.”

She added, “My personal favourite shoulder opener is this variation of the puppy pose, I feel like it’s the deepest yet to get into on the mat.”

Anshuka had earlier shared a video where the actor was practicing another yoga wheel pose, Kapotasana. The trainer wrote: “Progress 💯% @aliaabhatt A happy bendy weekend indeed 😃”.

Anshuka is also a trainer to B-town celebs like Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rakul Preet.

