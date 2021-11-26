scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
‘Strong and aligned’: Alia Bhatt’s yoga wheel pose is the perfect morning stretch

The Raazi actor's deep stretch will inspire you to work on your flexibility and mobility.

New Delhi
November 26, 2021 10:00:15 am
alia bhatt, alia bhatt fitness, alia bhatt InstagramThe actor sets massive fitness goals. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is as dedicated to her fitness routines as she is to her onscreen performances.

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt’s lehenga is every bridesmaid’s dream outfit

As such, the actor is often seen acing her workouts, be it HIIT, strength, Pilates or yoga, practicing a holistic fitness and wellness regime. The Raazi actor has also been vocal about her diet and her love for ghar ka khana (homemade food).

 

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt performs Sukhasana; here’s why you should too

Recently, her fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani, shared a picture of Alia stretching on a circular yoga prop called the yoga wheel. The expert wrote in her caption: “@aliaabhatt keeping it strong and aligned in an extended puppy pose using the yoga wheel, opening up the shoulders and the heart.”

She added, “My personal favourite shoulder opener is this variation of the puppy pose, I feel like it’s the deepest yet to get into on the mat.”

 

Anshuka had earlier shared a video where the actor was practicing another yoga wheel pose, Kapotasana. The trainer wrote: “Progress 💯% @aliaabhatt A happy bendy weekend indeed 😃”.

Anshuka is also a trainer to B-town celebs like Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rakul Preet.

