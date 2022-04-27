Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer suggests 3 breathing techniques to beat the summer heat

Yoga is a holistic practice that is useful for one’s physical as well as mental health. As such, there are certain yoga asanas that help manage specific ailments or conditions, including helping beat the soaring summer heat. Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani took to Instagram to share a few yoga breathing techniques that help stay cool when the heat is at its peak.

“Beat the heat! Summers, anywhere, can be quite intense and so hot. While it is very important to keep yourself hydrated at all times and out of the heat as much as possible, here are a few yoga breathing techniques that will help you beat the heat this summer,” she said.

Chandrabhedana (Left nostril breathing)

One of the most effective asanas is the pranayama, which helps cool down the body. Close your right nostril and breathe through the left nostril.

Sheetkari

Join your teeth, open your lips and draw in an inhalation. As the air passes through your spit, it cools down and hence as it enters your body it cools it from the inside. Exhale through the nose.

Visualisation meditations

Visualising ice-capped mountains leads to a drop in the body temperature. This takes a little time to master, but is very rewarding. You can also try visualising the colour dark blue, when the colours outside are actually the yellow of the sunshine.

Pro Tip: Include water-rich citrus fruits and vegetables in your daily diet, she suggested.

