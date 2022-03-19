Alia Bhatt aces the warrior pose in yoga trainer’s throwback photos

Celebrities and commoners stick to yoga for its multitude of benefits. From stretching to relieving stress and more, yoga is known to help keep one in shape. If you, too, would like to find strength and improve your flexibility, it is time you seek inspiration from Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai actor was seen performing the strength-enhancing Virbhadrasana or warrior poses in her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani’s throwback photos.

Parwani wished Bhatt on her 29th birthday.

Take a look.

Why to do the warrior pose?

While all yoga poses have some or the other benefits, the warrior pose in particular strengthens the chest, lungs, belly and groin. It also improves muscular strength of posterior muscles, the shoulders and the arms cumulatively. The asana strengthens the thighs, calves and ankles.

It is said to be named after Virabhadra, a fierce warrior, who was considered to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. And much like what a warrior does, the practitioner needs to pay attention to their breath and keep in mind the subtleties to derive the maximum out of the workout.

The sequence of poses I, II, and III are known to help build balance in the body.

Yoga and meditation teacher Jenny Parmar said, “Considered to be one of the most iconic yoga poses, Virabhadrasana or warrior pose is an advanced yogic asana named after the mystical warrior – Virabhadra. The asana is said to add grace and beauty in one’s practice of yoga.”

Method

*Begin with Tadasana– legs stretched wide apart at a distance of 3-4 feet, Right foot facing 90° outwards (to the right) and left foot facing inside by nearly 45° (to the right). Remember that the “heel of the right foot should be aligned to the center of the left foot”.

*With arms perpendicular to the floor and parallel to each other, firm your back, rotate your torso to the right, squaring the front of your pelvis as much as possible.

*With the hip pointing forward, exhale and simultaneously press against your left thigh downward and arch your torso slightly backwards.

*With a firm left heel, bend your right knee over the right ankle such that the shin is perpendicular to the floor. Try making the right thigh nearly parallel to the floor.

*Stretch your ribs away from the pelvis, palms joining together. Either keep your head in a neutral position or tilt back looking at your palms upwards.

*Breathe and stay for 30-60 seconds.

*To come up, press the back heel against the floor, unfolding each step in reverse order.

*Relax and then repeat the procedure for the left side.

