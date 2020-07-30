Throwback Thursday: Alia Bhatt’s workout video shows her love for fitness; watch

Alia Bhatt’s passion for fitness is all the inspiration we need. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram, yasminkarachiwala/Instagram) Alia Bhatt’s passion for fitness is all the inspiration we need. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram, yasminkarachiwala/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is quite passionate about fitness, and we once again got a glimpse of it. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a throwback video on Instagram of Alia sweating it out in the gym.

“Workout with Alia Bhatt is so fun! She is always up for new challenges and I’m looking forward to see her soon in the gym!” the celebrity trainer captioned the Instagram video. Watch it:

In the video, the Raazi actor is seen doing a range of exercises — lateral band walk, regular squats, lateral squat walks with weight, and a pull-up variation with leg splits.

Lateral band walks or lateral squat walks, as shown in the video, help improve hip, knee and ankle stability and strengthen hip abductors, mentions verywellfit.com.

Pull-ups, on the other hand, strengthen back, arm and shoulder muscles. It improves grip strength and overall fitness level, according to Healthline. Studies have shown that it can also help reduce anxiety symptoms and improve cognitive function.

Would you like to try these exercises?

