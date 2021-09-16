Alia Bhatt performs Sukhasana; here’s why you should too

Alia Bhatt’s love and dedication to fitness is not unknown. Time and again, she inspires her followers by sharing sneak peeks from her gym and yoga sessions. It was no different this time as the actor was seen performing yet another yoga asana, the Sukhasana.

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani took to Instagram to share a picture of the 28-year-old performing the pose. “Like Alia believes, ‘it’s a beautiful day to go after your dreams’.” she wrote.

According to Binda Kanayalkar, senior guide, GetSetUp, “‘Sukhasana’ is a posture which signifies a comfortable, steady and stable asan. Yogasutra describes this as ‘sthira sukham asanam’ ‘sthira’ means steady, ‘sukha’ means bliss, comfortable.”

“Sukhasana is very simple and can be performed by anyone who can sit on the floor or on a hard surface. Older adults with back or knee problems can also make an attempt to practice by folding one leg at a time with the support of a cushion under their thighs. Regular practice will show many benefits for physiological age-related ailments,” she added.

Steps to perform Sukhasana as shared by the expert

Sit down on the floor on a mat or any firm sheet. One can take the support of a folded mat or towel initially to avoid discomfort. Stretch your legs forward, now fold one of your legs to bring the foot under the opposite thigh and do the same with the other leg. Keep your feet loose so that your knees are broadened There will be some space between your pelvis. Now you are in a neutral position, you might want to lift your sitting bones a bit from either side so that your tail bone is balanced. You are now in a steady and comfortable posture. Initially, you might need to switch your crossed legs after a while in case you want to sit for a longer period. With practice, you can sit in the ‘Sukhasan’ for 20-30 mins or more. It is a meditative pose and hence you can sit in this posture at any time of the day.

Benefits

Kanayalkar listed various benefits of performing Sukhasana.

*Helps to calm your mind and body

*Improves concentration and steadiness in the body

*Broadens your chest and shoulders, improving posture

*Helps in reducing anxiety, stress and fatigue

*Improves and balances blood pressure

*Helps tone the pelvic region and manage incontinence

*Good for joint and knee-related problems

*Helps the thigh and calf muscles

*Improves blood circulation in lower limbs

*Strengthens the spine and relieves lower back problems

