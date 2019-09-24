From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: Know the fitness workout that’s fast becoming B-Town’s favourite

If you scroll down the social media profiles of celebs, you would immediately notice that most of them swear by their fitness regimen to stay healthy and fit. While some believe in eating green and healthy, many others give major fitness motivation by sharing workout videos of their exercises — whether it is Pilates, back strengthening moves, or of late aerial workout activities.

Be it Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Hardik Pandya, Tusshar Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Neeti Mohan, Rakul Preet Singh, Zareen Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone or Jacqueline Fernandez, they have all given their fans a peek into their aerial workout regimen on numerous occasions.

What is aerial fitness?

It is a combination of traditional yoga poses, Pilates and dance with the use of a hammock. Simply put, it allows one to perform various yoga poses that may be difficult to do on ground, but easier in mid-air. The workout is fun, acrobatic and definitely worth a try for fitness enthusiasts because of its varied benefits.

Benefits

1. It is considered a total body workout because all parts of the body are forced to move and stretch, which enables the muscles to become toned. The joints are also strengthened.

2. Like any other workout, aerial fitness activities help clear the mind and relieve stress in turn helping combat fatigue and keeping one mentally and physically active throughout the day.

3. Aerial fitness also enhances flexibility as the body is able to move more freely with less effort by counteracting gravity. Being suspended in the air helps release tension on the bones and muscles, increasing flexibility. Suspended yoga is known to strengthen core muscles which increases spinal and shoulder flexibility.

4. Aerial activities also release tension in the spinal cord and hip joint as it exerts less strain on the back.

5. Aerial fitness postures help in improving the digestive system, including constipation and indigestion issues, due to the different types of stretches and movements involved.

6. It is said that aerial yoga can also improve memory as it helps fortify neural connections which renders better memory power.

7. Aerial fitness is apt for improving blood circulation which helps delay ageing and its symptoms. The detoxifying ability of aerial fitness can help lower the risk of cardiovascular issues.

Types of aerial workouts

Aerial arts uses multiple types of apparatus, depending on the classes you choose — silks, lyra (a hoop), trapeze or more recently, a three-dimensional cube.

While in aerial silks, an artist worksout with a long piece of fabric which is hung from the ceiling or another mount by a hook, aerial yoga uses fabric hammocks hung from the ceiling which is used by participants to do suspension movies while executing yoga poses and stretches. Aerial Pilates is another type where silks are mixed with the core building moves of Pilates.

Aerial arts classes are best suited for the adventurous, with the apparatus hanging higher than the hammocks. They are more dynamic, with the biggest difference being that you’ll require a lot more muscle strength.

Things to keep in mind

Since aerial activities can be dangerous even at a low height, it becomes important to be aware of wrong movements that could lead to neck injuries, so it is advisable to train with an expert who knows all about your medical condition. It is also good to check with your doctor before starting with any form of aerial activity. Always make sure there is a thick safety mattress under the hoop.