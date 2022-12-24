‘I was able to attempt this inversion today’: Alia Bhatt does aerial yoga first time after delivery

The postpartum journey is extremely unique for all new mothers. Alia Bhatt is no different. Bhatt, who delivered her first child Raha with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in November this year, is back with a bang on her fitness journey. The Gangubai actor wrote in a heartfelt note on Instagram that she is “gradually re-building my connection with my core”.

“One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today,” said Bhatt, 29.

In the picture shared, she can be seen doing her inversion practice with aerial yoga.

“To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key. Do not do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (and I still have a long way to go),” she mentioned.

The actor also went on to add that it is crucial to “take your time – appreciate what your body has done”. “After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do,” she said.

She also warned new mothers from exerting themselves and advised, “Everybody is different – pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise”.

Her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani also took to Instagram to share a video of Bhatt doing an inversion with the support of a hammock. “@aliaabhatt floating in her first hammock inversion postpartum. Only @shaheenb (Shaheen Bhatt) knows how much glee this brought me”, she captioned the post.

While many were left in awe of her zeal and dedication, a few new mothers also enquired from Anshuka whether mothers who have delivered via caesarean section like Alia can do yoga within the first month.

Anshuka mentioned, “4 weeks start very slow. Six weeks post C-section, you can increase abdominal engagement and increase intensity, but everyones body is bio individual so listen to yours.”

Yoga trainer Ira Trivedi told indianexpress.com that she can be seen doing a supported hanging pose on the hammock which is considered good for circulation benefits just like a headstand.

When is it safe for new mothers to practice yoga?

As a good hip opener, yoga is amazing for postpartum, said Trivedi. “It’s a good gentle practice. However, mothers have to be careful as they are feeding. It must only be done under guidance and care,” Trivedi said.

