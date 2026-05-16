Pyjamas, ring dips, resistance bands: Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s intense Cannes fitness prep

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Alia Bhatt’s latest stint at the Cannes Film Festival had the internet buzzing and for all the right reasons. The Jigra actor served desi princess glam throughout, looking stunning in Indian craft and hand-painted couture on the red carpet. But looking like a dream does not happen overnight, and Alia Bhatt has an extensive glam team to thank.
Prepping for the event also required focused dedication to movement, and her trainer, Karan Sawhney, took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into her routine, which included ring dips, weighted squats, and planks with resistance bands. “Putting in the work! To Make It Work,” he mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post, underneath which Bhatt herself commented, “This band work in my pyjamas 😂.”
Dr Naushin Naaz Khan, senior sports physiotherapist at Jaslok Hospital, said that fitness prep before interactive events should focus on improving physique slightly, increasing energy and stamina, improving posture or body language, and avoiding burnout.
1. Mobility + Posture work: Key for gowns/saris since rounded shoulders ruin a neckline. Pilates/yoga helps in spinal extension.
2. Functional strength: Squats, lunges for glute tone and stamina to stand for hours.
3. Core stability: Not crunches for abs, but deep-core work for a flat, supported midline under couture.
4. Low-inflammation nutrition: Likely high protein, veggies, water. No alcohol/salt before events to avoid puffiness.
5. Recovery: Sleep and lymphatic drainage. “Cannes glow” is 80% hydration and rest.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
According to him, a good prep routine focuses on building consistency and strength, with cardio sessions included. “Basics include squats, push-ups, rows, planks and lunges, brisk walking, jogging or cycling. Alternate mobility and stretching sessions by trying yoga. As the days progress, incorporate core work, interval cardio and posture exercises while maintaining consistent sleep timing,” he told indianexpress.com.
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In terms of nutrition, Dr Shreyas Katharani, HOD of physiotherapy Department, Jaslok Hospital advised cleaning up diet by focusing on more protein and water, reducing sugary drinks and late-night heavy meals. “Try to incorporate more eggs, oatmeal, Greek yogurt, banana, rice and chicken breast in your diet,” she told indianexpress.com.
2–3 days before the event, Dr Katharani suggested prioritising proper sleep, maintaining steady hydration throughout the day and prioritising meals that are filling without leaving you sluggish, reduce salty junk food and keep workouts light. On the day of the event, she recommended a light meal, a small warm-up or stretch, good posture and relaxed breathing.
What to avoid? Dr Katharani warned against extreme short-term fitness tactics — a common error that often reduces energy and consistency before important events. “Remember, the best visible results come from consistency, sleep, hydration, posture and moderate training done regularly,” she concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.