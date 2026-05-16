Pyjamas, ring dips, resistance bands: Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s intense Cannes fitness prep

Alia Bhatt’s latest stint at the Cannes Film Festival had the internet buzzing and for all the right reasons. The Jigra actor served desi princess glam throughout, looking stunning in Indian craft and hand-painted couture on the red carpet. But looking like a dream does not happen overnight, and Alia Bhatt has an extensive glam team to thank.

Prepping for the event also required focused dedication to movement, and her trainer, Karan Sawhney, took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into her routine, which included ring dips, weighted squats, and planks with resistance bands. “Putting in the work! To Make It Work,” he mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post, underneath which Bhatt herself commented, “This band work in my pyjamas 😂.”