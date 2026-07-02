Alia Bhatt drops glimpse of her ‘Alpha morning routine’

Alia Bhatt recently shared glimpses of her latest exercise routine, which included a mix of banded squats, battle ropes, banded kettlebell swings, and box jumps. Not just strength training, she was equally focused on a mix of cardio and bodyweight exercises for her latest film, Alpha. “Alpha morning routine with fire and rage,” she captioned her Instagram video, where she can be seen working out with her trainer Karan Sawhney.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How is this action-based training different from traditional gym workouts?

Consultant dietitian and fitness trainer Garima Goyal said that action-based workouts are very different from conventional gym routines, as they focus on building strength, agility, endurance, coordination, and functional power. According to Goyal, these glimpses highlight the level of preparation required for physically demanding action roles. “From a clinical perspective, preparing for an action film involves training the body to perform complex movements repeatedly while minimising injury risk. Such routines typically combine resistance training, explosive drills, mobility work, and cardiovascular conditioning, creating a well-rounded fitness programme,” said Goyal.