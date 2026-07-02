Alia Bhatt drops glimpse of her ‘Alpha morning routine’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Alia Bhatt recently shared glimpses of her latest exercise routine, which included a mix of banded squats, battle ropes, banded kettlebell swings, and box jumps. Not just strength training, she was equally focused on a mix of cardio and bodyweight exercises for her latest film, Alpha. “Alpha morning routine with fire and rage,” she captioned her Instagram video, where she can be seen working out with her trainer Karan Sawhney.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness trainer Garima Goyal said that action-based workouts are very different from conventional gym routines, as they focus on building strength, agility, endurance, coordination, and functional power. According to Goyal, these glimpses highlight the level of preparation required for physically demanding action roles. “From a clinical perspective, preparing for an action film involves training the body to perform complex movements repeatedly while minimising injury risk. Such routines typically combine resistance training, explosive drills, mobility work, and cardiovascular conditioning, creating a well-rounded fitness programme,” said Goyal.
Another important component is core stability. “Whether lifting, sprinting, or performing stunt choreography, a strong core provides spinal support, improves balance, and allows efficient transfer of force throughout the body. This not only enhances performance but also reduces the likelihood of injuries,” Goyal shared.
Equally important is recovery. “High-intensity action training places significant demands on the muscles and joints, making adequate protein intake, hydration, sleep, and planned recovery sessions essential for adaptation and muscle repair,” Goyal said.
However, it’s important to note that workouts designed for films are highly individualised and professionally supervised. They are tailored to the actor’s role, fitness level, and shooting schedule, and should not be copied without appropriate progression and guidance.
View this post on Instagram
“What Alia Bhatt’s training reminds us is that fitness is built on preparation, discipline, and consistency, not shortcuts,” said Goyal.