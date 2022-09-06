scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

‘I’ll get there,’ says Ali Fazal as he practises shadow boxing; experts share tips for beginners

“Fixing steps and movement.. one at a time," Ali fazal wrote

Ali FazalAli Fazal shared his boxing routine on Instagram (Source: Ali Fazal/ Instagram)

Ali Fazal has impressed us with his powerful acting, yes; but also with his dedication to fitness. The actor swears by his daily workouts, and his Instagram feed is proof. Giving us major workout motivation, the Mirzapur actor recently took to the social media platform to share a video of him practicing shadow boxing. “Fixing steps and movement.. one at a time. This is after 5 minutes of aimless shadow boxing,” he captioned the post, adding, “Yes, I am tired but I remember some of it. Have to work on follow-throughs.”

Tagging Pavel Trusov, an athlete and kickboxer, he wrote, “don’t judge me bruv!! Heheh. I’ll get there(sic).”

What is shadow boxing?’

A combat sport exercise, shadow boxing is a great preparatory exercise that preps you for any strong physical activity. “It is done by throwing punches in the air as if you are trying to hit your opponent; it can also be done by coming close to the wall and pretending to punch your own shadow,” fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul, Founder of Pmftraining and Fit India Movement Ambassador told indianexpress.com.

He, however, added that people with a shoulder or an arm injury should avoid it as it puts a lot of pressure on these muscles. Agreed Naveen Kumar Ramteke, a strength and conditioning coach, who said that “one should not do in the absence of a coach.”

 

Benefits

Experts believe that shadow boxing can be really beneficial for building a strong core. Nagpaul said that apart from being “a great stress reliever” it can help in “improving form and technique, enhancing muscle memory and improving balance.” He added that “it is a great workout, too.”

Ramteke further said that “it helps in building strength in the shoulder, outer laterals, serratus anterior, and glutes.”

Also Read | |Richa Chadha shares snippets of her holiday with Ali Fazal: ‘I sit and think about Italy’

He also added that it helps in strengthening bones and promotes mind and muscle coordination.

 

Experts suggest tips for beginners

*As a beginner, you should initially use a mirror so that you can work on your technique. Begin with a 3-inute routine and gradually add more time.

Also Read | |Ali Fazal slays it at the gym with his high-intensity workouts; check it out

*Remember to start slow and build up the intensity over time and always get an educated coach.

