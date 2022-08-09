scorecardresearch
Ali Fazal slays it at the gym with his high-intensity workouts; check it out

The actor said he was "still battling shoulder injuries", but there has been "much much improvement"

New Delhi
August 9, 2022 9:10:35 am
Ali Fazal, Ali Fazal fitness, Ali Fazal gym session, Ali Fazal workout session, Ali Fazal workout session, Ali Fazal fitness motivation, celeb fitness, indian express newsMost of the exercises demonstrated by Fazal work on strengthening the muscles. (Photo: Instagram/@alifazal9)

Ali Fazal is in a literal ‘beast mode’ in one of his recent workout videos from the gym. The Mirzapur actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, took to Instagram to share a video montage of himself, in which he can be seen doing different high-intensity exercises while looking extremely determined.

The actor explained in the caption that he was “still battling shoulder injuries”, but there has been “much much improvement”. In the video, he aced everything from cycling to swinging battle ropes and lifting weights; take a look.

 

Dressed in white pants and a sweatshirt, Fazal first appeared to pump his way through cycling, which is a great cardio exercise, followed by using battle ropes. He then shared a glimpse of himself straining to lift weights but then acing it eventually.

The Fukrey actor also wrote in the caption that he was “slaying it with” Adnan Azhar, his fitness trainer.

The video also featured the 35-year-old doing some other workouts to build his core muscles. If you have been looking for a bit of fitness inspiration this week, this video will give you the much-needed boost.

For the unversed, it is always a good idea to throw in a plethora of exercises that work on different parts of the body and keep the session interesting, as opposed to doing just one kind of workout. Also, if you are a beginner, it would be advisable to take it slow so as to not shock the body — otherwise it could lead to injuries.

Most of the exercises demonstrated by Fazal work on strengthening the muscles besides boosting cardiovascular health. Check with your trainer on what kind of exercise routine to follow, depending upon whether you want to lose or gain weight.

