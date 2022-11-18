Alaya F ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’ impressing us with her fitness prowess; see latest workout video

Alaya F regularly shares snippets of her day-to-day life, including her workout and yoga sessions, on social media. In a similar vein, the Freddy actor, once again, took to social media to impress us with her flexibility and strength as she aced a challenging yoga pose.

Thanking her yoga trainer Puja Thea Amin, Alaya captioned the post, “Can’t stop, won’t stop. Thank you for always pushing me.”

Take a look.

In the video, Alaya can be seen doing a variation of the standing split (Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana), an intermediate or advanced pose, that is practiced for the deeper opening of the hips, arms, and shoulders. As an inversion practice, it stretches and strengthens the hamstrings and is often done in preparation full splits or Hanumanasana. Ira Trivedi, a yoga trainer, told indianexpress.com that the pose exudes, “great flexibility, strength, and energy”.

How to do it?

*Begin in Tadasana (mountain pose) with your feet together and arms on the side.

*Distribute your weight evenly on your feet.

*Inhale and stretch your arms over your head. When exhaling, bend forward and bring your hands towards you in such a way that you can touch the toe of the opposite leg and lift it or fold it and balance.

*Micro bend the standing knee so that you don’t lock it out or hyperextend. Hold for a few seconds.

*To release, slowly lower the lifted foot to the rooted foot to come back into Uttanasana or standing forward bend.

*Repeat on the other side.

This is not the first time that the 24-year-old has impressed us with her fitness routine.

“Every time I’m feeling unmotivated in class, the best way to get me focused is to make me try something I’ve never done before,” she captioned a reel in which she was seen doing a variation of a handstand with her trainer Puja holding up her legs for support.

“I love competing with myself and seeing how much further I can push my body because it always leaves me surprised and grateful !(sic),” she added.

