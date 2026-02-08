Alaya F started the week ‘upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,’ served massive fitness goals

When it comes to fitness, Alaya F consistently challenges herself and pushes boundaries. From complex stretches to mobility and balancing exercises, the Bollywood actor’s workouts are equal parts exciting and dangerous. Even her latest Instagram workout video shows her performing a handstand while balancing on dumbbells. “Started the week my favourite way: upside down, unhinged and unstoppable 😋💪🏼🖤

But is it a beneficial workout?

Handstands are an effective exercise that strengthens the arms, shoulders, and core, improves balance and concentration, and can help overcome fear and build confidence. But it is important to practice safely, gradually and to listen to your body’s limitations. If you’re new to handstands, it is always advisable to practice under the guidance of an experienced fitness instructor.

According to fitness trainer Utsav Agrawal, here are some benefits of incorporating handstands into your fitness routine:

1. Handstand requires significant strength in the arms, shoulders, chest, and core muscles, making it an excellent way to build upper body strength and endurance.

2. Balancing on the hands requires concentration, focus, and a strong sense of body awareness, which can improve balance and coordination.

3. Inversions like a handstand increase blood flow to the head and upper body, which can improve circulation, reduce swelling in the legs, and promote healthy blood pressure levels.

4. Maintaining proper form in a handstand requires a strong and stable core, so regular practice can help improve core strength and stability.

Avoiding holding your breath or breathing too shallowly to stay calm and focused (Source: Instagram/@alayaf) Avoiding holding your breath or breathing too shallowly to stay calm and focused (Source: Instagram/@alayaf)

However, there are a few things to keep in mind when performing this move: it’s important to warm up the body with some gentle stretches and warm-up poses, such as downward dog or child’s pose.

“Proper alignment is crucial in a handstand to prevent injury and ensure that you’re getting the full benefit of the pose. Your wrists should be directly under your shoulders, your shoulders should be engaged and away from your ears, and your legs should be straight and engaged,” he told indianexpress.com, adding that getting into and out of a handstand should be done with control to prevent falls or injuries. You might start by practising with a wall for support, and gradually work on entering and exiting the pose with control and grace.

Lastly, Agarwal recommended breathing deeply and evenly through your nose, and avoiding holding your breath or breathing too shallowly to stay calm and focused.

Who should avoid?

Handstand is an advanced posture that requires extensive preparation, technique, and guidance to perform safely and effectively. According to Agarwal, if you’re new to yoga or exercise, it’s best to start with simpler postures and gradually work your way up to more advanced poses like the handstand. He also suggested that the following people should avoid doing a handstand:

1. People with shoulder or wrist injuries: Handstand places a significant amount of weight and pressure on the shoulders and wrists.

2. People with high blood pressure or heart conditions: Inversions can increase blood pressure and heart rate, so they’re not recommended for people with high blood pressure, heart conditions, or other medical conditions that affect circulation or blood pressure.

3. Pregnant women: Not recommended for those in the later stages of pregnancy, due to the risk of falling or putting too much pressure on the abdomen.

4. People with vertigo or inner ear problems: Can cause dizziness or vertigo in some people, particularly those with inner ear problems or other conditions that affect balance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.